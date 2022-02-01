2022 grant applications may be submitted to WCCF through April 1

Grant applications may now be submitted to the Winnebago County Community Foundation’s 2022 grant cycle. The deadline to submit applications is by 5 p.m. on April 1.

The online grant application can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.winnebagoccf.org. Grants are awarded to projects within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, and health and human service. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2022.

Grants are made available to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501(c)(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable. Please contact Dotti Thompson at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org to discuss a project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal.

Grants selections are made in an effort to create a better quality of life for people in Winnebago County. A local governing committee reviews the applications from charitable organizations serving their community.

In 2021, a total of $102,357 in discretionary grants were awarded to 29 area nonprofit and government agency projects serving Winnebago County. Since 2005, the Winnebago County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants from all charitable giving funds of the Foundation.

More information about the Winnebago County Community Foundation can be found at www.winnebagoccf.org.

