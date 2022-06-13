2022 Country Thunder Iowa artist spotlight: Nolan Sotillo

Multi-talented actor, songwriter, instrumentalist, and now full-time country musician Nolan Sotillo was the only artist to perform at each of the first two Country Thunder Iowa events in Forest City.

He also was scheduled to play the first Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City in 2020 prior to its cancellation due to COVID-19.

With his album, “At the End of the Day,” producing a string of hit singles, Sotillo moved to a Sunday afternoon slot in 2022. He opened on the first day of the festival in 2021 as his song, “Stop,” was achieving acclaim.

“I played the opening day and played a stop on the way last year coming out of the pandemic,” Sotillo said. “The guys were just getting together to play and it was one of the first shows. We were really new on the road. It was nerve-wracking, and we were still getting everything together. We’re not part of a big production. It’s just us, right there, and you get what you get.”

That’s what Sotillo claims he likes most about his country music career. It’s about being real, the sound, and the story. He spent many years writing his own music privately before becoming a performer.

Sotillo said his band, which consists of himself and four others, had just gotten the call to go on the road to Iowa. They hitched a trailer to his car and were soon on their way. He recalls buying a pair of cheap “gas station” sunglasses that eventually wound up with a fan.

“I really need to get myself another pair,” he said. “There’s nothing like those $8 gas station sunglasses.”

Sotillo said the band traveled even lighter this year. He got a trailer hitch for his car to pull a smaller cargo trailer.

“It’s nice not dragging so much,” Sotillo said. "The guys pack light, but it doesn’t affect the sound. There are a lot special memories with the guys on the road.”

He said working and co-writing with some top songwriters and collaborators in Nashville for a couple of years has been an amazing experience. He’s choosing songs for his next project.

“It’s a lot special folks with success that are more than willing to be a part of my career,” Sotillo said. “There are good products, probably 200-500 songs, to sift through.”

Sotillo insists he will always remain intricately in involved in the songwriting and lyrics.

“I tend to be into country because of the storytelling aspect and the morals of country music,” Sotillo said. “That’s how I was raised. I was always working on music. Now, entirely in the music world, I’m committed to song and story, diving in head first to the character of the song.”

He is adept at playing guitar and piano, and dabbles in the drums, bass, and more.

“I’ll try to play anything,” he said. “As a kid I always enjoyed performing, whether karaoke or performing for friends or family.

He describes his music as “soulful country rock, rooted in country lyric.” He said that around 2019, he released some songs with more of an Elvis and then Rolling Stones feel.

He said that during the pandemic, listening to Pink Floyd and, more recently, the Beatles has had an influence on his music.

“I don’t want to be just in the category of country when so much has influenced me,” he said. “I love all types of rock but was raised on George Strait and Alan Jackson, which I listened to with my dad.”

He said his parents are so supportive of him that they would come to any show. He likened their support to the parents of young athletes. They want to be there for him.

“You’re on an absolute high coming off the stage,” Sotillo said. “It’s so nice to see family in those moments. I try to interact with everyone as much as possible. I wish I could hop off the stage and personally say hello to everyone. It’s important to make that connection with fans. Otherwise, they could just forget about it. I want to be impactful.”

Sotillo credited his parents for influencing some of his musical choices over the years. They helped steer his music inward to his heart, which led to his down-to-earth songs and lyrics that connect with people.

Raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sotillo emphasized he is focused solely on his music for now, but has had acting success as well. He performed in numerous projects including Disney’s "Prom" and Fox’s "Red Band Society," which was produced by Steven Spielberg. Even then, he was quietly working on his music and songwriting passion whenever he could.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0