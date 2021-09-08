2021 Hancock County Ag Fair for third graders keeps Britt fairgrounds busy

The Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt are being prepped for winter with large stacks of picnic tables prominent after many summer shows, but the commercial building was still bustling with activity on Sept.8.
Third grade students from the West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school districts enjoyed interactive learning about agriculture safety and farm animals. Members of West Hancock Ambulance Service and Iowa River FFA were on hand to assist them.
"Third graders are learning about the ambulance and how to respond to an accident on the farm if they need to,” Jenn Vaske of West Hancock Ambulance Service said.
Iowa River FFA member and 2021 Hancock County Fair Queen Paige Roberts of Garner joined Ryan Darg of Garner and the Iowa River FFA in showing third graders all about pigs.
“We’re telling and showing them pigs,” Roberts said. “We both show pigs, so we know a little about them.”
Students took so many turns passing around baby pigs that Roberts had to interject at times and tell them that maybe a pig needed a short break. They also enjoyed petting sheep goats, baby chicks, and a horse.
An FFA member explained to West Hancock students who were petting sheep that their coats were sheered so short because it was hot in the summer. Hancock County Fair Princess Bristelle Bakken of Garner could be seen brushing the horse under the watchful eye of Emma Kudej.
Students crowded into a large all-terrain vehicle with a cab in the back, which they learned is valuable for so many kinds of work on a farm. Students also participated in learning activities with staff of Farm Credit Services of America in Mason City.
“They are learning about what is in food products and whether they contain corn or soybeans or both,” Garner-Hayfield graduate Ronda Kral of Farm Credit Services of America said. “They are looking at the ingredients to see what is in each product.”
Students were also challenged to a game of flash cards displaying various food products. They were asked to determine whether cards showed animal or plant-based foods. Hancock County Farm Bureau in Garner provided meals to students following the morning fair.
