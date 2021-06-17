2021 Country Thunder Iowa artist spotlight: Jenny Tolman

Recording artist Jenny Tolman, who performed a full set at Country Thunder Iowa on June 12, grew up always having a "love of writing and story telling."
"I was super lucky to grow up in Music Land," the Nashville native said. "I started playing piano at the age of 3. I've always written stories and songs. I thought maybe I'd be a children's author."
Then came the strong influence of music, both from her family and Nashville.
"I was born into a musical family," Tolman said. "Burt Reynolds put together my dad's band, the Indian River Boys quartet, back in the day. I started realizing I could play music, sing, and tell stories all wrapped in one. Country music makes sense for me."
Tolman said she loves the writing and story-telling aspect of her music. It showed during her June 12 performance in Forest City as she opened with the title track of her highly acclaimed debut album "There Goes the Neighborhood." She continued with fun singles about a chicken and a witch, which got fans both laughing and dancing to her music.
Tolman talks and sings about real life situations and expands them to her make-believe neighborhood creation, "Jennyville." Fictional places, people, and things are referenced in songs and videos from her debut album. Tolman even added Jennyville commercials to the album.
Tolman teamed up with Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely for a duet on the track, "Who'll Be Your Fool." It is one of three bonus tracks added to the newly released deluxe version of her hit debut album.
In May, Tolman began releasing acoustic sessions on social media titled "Broke Down in Jennyville." They are running weekly through June.
“I wanted to show a simpler side to Jennyville,” she said. “I hope fans will enjoy a real-life glimpse into my imaginary world.”
During her Country Thunder Iowa performance, Tolman made frequent references to real life people and situations that she made a part of her created world. Yet she still kept her performance real and down to earth.
"Country Moose (93.9 FM Mason City) fans have been so good to me," Tolman told the crowd before dedicating a song just to them.
She closed with "So Pretty," also from her debut album, a complete departure from narratives of some bizarre characters in Jennyville. It was a narrative about fighting feelings of jealousy, dislike, and vulnerability toward another woman, in pursuit of a guy.
After her Forest City show, Tolman departed for Omaha, Nebraska, and a performance there the next night as part of a short Midwest run. She is scheduled to perform in Country Thunder Wisconsin in July and Country Thunder Florida in September.
