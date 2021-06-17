2021 Country Thunder Iowa artist spotlight: Jenny Tolman

Tolman teamed up with Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely for a duet on the track, "Who'll Be Your Fool." It is one of three bonus tracks added to the newly released deluxe version of her hit debut album.

In May, Tolman began releasing acoustic sessions on social media titled "Broke Down in Jennyville." They are running weekly through June.

“I wanted to show a simpler side to Jennyville,” she said. “I hope fans will enjoy a real-life glimpse into my imaginary world.”

During her Country Thunder Iowa performance, Tolman made frequent references to real life people and situations that she made a part of her created world. Yet she still kept her performance real and down to earth.

"Country Moose (93.9 FM Mason City) fans have been so good to me," Tolman told the crowd before dedicating a song just to them.

She closed with "So Pretty," also from her debut album, a complete departure from narratives of some bizarre characters in Jennyville. It was a narrative about fighting feelings of jealousy, dislike, and vulnerability toward another woman, in pursuit of a guy.