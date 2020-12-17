2021 Britt Car, Truck, and Tractor Night is a go!

Jared Wingert of Mojo Productions announced recently that the annual Britt Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Night Cruise is a go for the fourth straight year in 2021.

The 2021 dates are July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15, all from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Britt. Wingert said seeing about a half-mile of cars on Main Street in Britt is a beautiful sight.

"This car show started with just a few people and just expanded," said Wingert. "First, it attracted Britt almost in its entirety, which inspired other cities like Forest City, Buffalo Center, and Algona to consider doing something similar."

The Britt event is presented by Mojo Productions with the Britt Chamber of Commerce having been the primary sponsor the last two years.

Wingert said the participation of the Britt Chamber and other sponsors is invaluable. He said a number of sponsors are already on board and he will be getting in touch with others soon.

"The only way this can happen is if the community gets behind this in January each year," said Wingert. "Their contributions are what makes it happen. So, we needed to decide soon and we are going to do it safely again this year, no matter what."