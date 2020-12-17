2021 Britt Car, Truck, and Tractor Night is a go!

Jared Wingert of Mojo Productions announced recently that the annual Britt Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Night Cruise is a go for the fourth straight year in 2021.
The 2021 dates are July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15, all from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Britt. Wingert said seeing about a half-mile of cars on Main Street in Britt is a beautiful sight.
"This car show started with just a few people and just expanded," said Wingert. "First, it attracted Britt almost in its entirety, which inspired other cities like Forest City, Buffalo Center, and Algona to consider doing something similar."
The Britt event is presented by Mojo Productions with the Britt Chamber of Commerce having been the primary sponsor the last two years.
Wingert said the participation of the Britt Chamber and other sponsors is invaluable. He said a number of sponsors are already on board and he will be getting in touch with others soon.
"The only way this can happen is if the community gets behind this in January each year," said Wingert. "Their contributions are what makes it happen. So, we needed to decide soon and we are going to do it safely again this year, no matter what."
The annual event was held during a bit of a lapse in COVID-19 cases last summer. Masks and hand sanitizer were made available to all participants and guests.
Social distancing and people staying home if not feeling well were also encouraged. Wingert said COVID safety protocols will be in place again this year as necessary.
"This is such a pick-me-up for everyone," said Wingert. "Mojo Productions and the car show board donate a lot of time and legwork. We have a group of about 25 volunteers who are great."
There will be no charge to get into the event or to register cars, but free-will donations will be accepted, Wingert said.
There should again be thousands of door prizes, a caricature artist, miniature golf, and cotton candy for the kids and kids-at-heart, and more.
"I believe our shows kind of woke up some people in other towns," said Wingert. "We're pleased if that's the case and we want to keep this going."
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
