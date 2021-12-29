2021: a year in review

As 2021 comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the year that has passed. Here are just a few of the highlights and events in Osage, which celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Osage Municipal Utilities discontinued its cable service. Demand for the product had decreased to the point that offering it was not feasible. Later in the year, OMU would offer a new service, three electronic vehicle charging stations. The hope is these chargers will bring electric cars to Osage, bringing business into town at the same time.

In other technological news, January of 2021 marked the two-year anniversary of Osage Community High School’s esports team.

On Jan. 4, four new Mitchell County Supervisors were sworn into office: Mike Mayer, Mark Hendrickson, Todd Frein and Jim Wherry. Also sworn in was incumbent and chairman of the board Steve Smolik.

Up to February in the 2020-21 schoolyear, Osage Community School District had implemented a four-day week with Wednesdays off. After the Iowa Legislature passed a mandate that all schools must offer a five-day school week, Osage was forced to adopt that statewide standard. In another move opposed by Osage Schools, the Iowa Senate approved a bill allowing allocation of state funds to private schools.

On Feb. 12, as the number of active cases improved, Mitchell County Public Health had around 1,000 people on the waiting list for COVID-19 vaccines. On Feb. 16, the county had the lowest number of active cases in the state. By April, Public Health had administered over 8,000 vaccines since the middle of February. As COVID-19 caused fuel shortages in Texas, Osage Municipal Utilities asked its customers to conserve gas.

After Tony Stonecypher stepped away, Tracy Church began serving as interim director of the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission.

Construction was completed on a greenhouse outside the Osage Community High School. In May, Director of Osage Park and Recreation Del Gast helped Osage students install a pickleball court.

In the spring, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office equipped themselves with body cameras.

The Mitchell County Home, built in 1957, was torn down. Asbestos was first removed, and the Osage Fire Department assisted in the demolition.

On May 3, the Osage Public Library reopened for business after over a year away because of COVID-19. On May 28, the Osage Senior Center also reopened. The Watts Theater in Osage opened for business. Near the end of the schoolyear, the school received guidance from the state that masks could not be mandated, though the CDC still recommended that masks should be worn by students. After a year away, Cedar Summerstock Theater returned. Memorial Day and Independence Day held full festivities.

On June 19, the ribbon was cut for the new Cedar Valley Seminary campus in Osage, which houses Gerald “Germ” Leeman’s silver medal in wrestling.

Construction began on the new water tower and sludge storage tank in Osage. In Mitchell County, work commenced on Foothill Avenue and Hickory Avenue.

The Osage Green Devils won the Iowa State Championship in skeet shooting.

In July, Sheri Penney was hired as Executive Director of the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission.

In late summer, the COVID-19 Delta Variant was confirmed in Mitchell County. President Joe Biden announced that nursing home staff must be vaccinated in order for facilities to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The 150th Mitchell County Fair kicked off in August. Later, the Main 2 Main bicycle race brought riders from near and far to the county. On Aug. 3, the Osage City Council approved plans to build a splash pad and an inclusive playground near the Cedar River Complex. The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved the revamping of the Mitchell County Jail’s HVAC system.

On Aug. 17, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver announced to the supervisors that human remains had been found near Mitchell and the Greenbelt Trail in July. They still have not been identified.

In August, over 10 inches of rain led to heavy flooding around Osage.

Homecoming week began in October. Later in the month, Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman was nominated for superintendent of the year in Iowa. Third grade Lincoln Elementary School teacher Kari Wright and her class lost their beloved certified therapy dog Charlie.

New Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy replaced Mark Walk on Dec. 26.

Jessica Baldus appeared in the Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, hosted by Guy Fieri.

In November, the Mitchell County Historical Society unveiled a newly-acquired portrait of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hamlin Garland during a special gathering at the society’s museum housed at the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

On Nov. 15, new Osage Community School Board member Kelsey Jensen was sworn into office, as was returning member and chairman of the board Rick Sletten.

Appliance Plus/U.S. Cellular opened its doors in Osage. The Osage Community Daycare marked its 25th anniversary. OMU received five grants to bring fiber to Mitchell, along with a similar grant for a project in Orchard.

Osage native Leo Chisholm was inducted into the Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame.

Santa Claus returned to the Osage Public Library. The previous year, he was relegated to the library’s drive-through window.

A strong windstorm in December knocked down buildings and left some communities without power for two days, with school cancelled the following day across Mitchell County.

A new OSHA policy requires employers with over 100 employees to show the employees proof they are vaccinated, or wear masks and be tested weekly, leaving Osage Schools dealing with more rules from above. The COVID-19 Omicron Variant entered the country.

For many, the new year arrives with the simple hope things get back to normal in 2022.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

