2020 Heritage Park Holiday Lights viewing by car, online

The 5th annual Holiday Tour of Lights in Forest City is a go for 2020, according to a release from Heritage Park of North Iowa.

Beginning on Nov. 27, the annual tradition of Holiday Tour of Lights will be held at Heritage Park of North Iowa. People may see the lights by driving through the park between 6-8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until Dec. 13 and during the same hours every night from Dec. 18-24.

Free will donations will be accepted, according to the release.

Doug and Dawn Arispe are the event coordinators and master Christmas lights decorators. They said that families from a 100-mile radius have driven to Forest City over the holiday season in prior years.

Driving through the park provides for safe viewing during the COVID-19 pandemic, making this an ideal event to enjoy this holiday season. People may also see this event at https://www.facebook.com/holidaytouroflights.

“We feel that our country needs to get a much needed lift in spirits and feel that our hard work will give everyone who visits a chance to put a smile on their face," said the Arispes, who noted that Santa will be available via drive-up service.

