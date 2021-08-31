18th Fall festival returns to Duncan on Sept 18-19 in historic ballroom

The 18th annual Duncan Fest is slated for Sept. 18-19, in Duncan. The small Czech village will be celebrating its heritage with festivities. Activities will be held in the Duncan Community Ballroom, featuring old-time dance music. Four well-known regional bands will take the stage this year.

Dancing starts at noon on Sept. 18 with Duncan’s own hometown band, Malek’s Fishermen. Three generations of Malek’s have kept this band going strong for 89 years and continue a busy touring schedule to this day. They feature many Czech and German favorites.

Alternating with Malek’s is a Minnesota Band, Harvey Becker’s Riverside Dutchmen. Hailing from Hutchinson, Minnesota this band plays songs made famous by Babe Wagner, Six Fat Dutchmen and Elmer Scheid. Wrapping up the evening, from 6 to 9 p.m., is Matt Hodek’s Dakota Dutchmen from Lankin, North Dakota. Matt and the gang really get the crowd going by playing energetic songs with a North Dakota twist, according to a news release.

On Sept. 19, activities will start early at 8 a.m. Malek’s Fishermen Band will be playing for the polka Mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, which is across the street from the ballroom. A breakfast buffet at the ballroom will follow Mass.