010521-summ-nws-wccb-bookclub

Winnebago County Conservation Board (WCCB) Naturalist Lisa Ralls reminds area residents who are looking for something fun to do on long, cold winter nights to consider joining the WCCB’s Book Club.

According to a release sent out by the WCCB, the first meeting will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 27 via Zoom.

The book the club will be reading this winter is Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac, first published in 1949. Leopold was born in Iowa in 1887 and was a conservationist, forester, philosopher, educator, writer, and outdoor enthusiast. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service, became an expert in the new field of wildlife management, and eventually became known as the “Father of Wildlife Ecology.”

He was also well-known for his entertaining writing, especially for his book A Sand County Almanac that has introduced countless readers to the outdoors and the harmonies of a well-managed ecosystem. The San Francisco Chronicle stated, “We can place this book on the shelf that holds the writings of Thoreau and John Muir.”

In 1978, 30 years after his death, Leopold was awarded the John Burroughs Medal for his lifetime achievement in writing, in particular for A Sand County Almanac.