Community Health hosts block party Thursday

Community Health Center of Mason City will be holding its annual block party today at its facility at 404 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City in observance of National Health Center Week.

According to a press release the annual event brings awareness of the unique and comprehensive features of our community’s health center to the public, as well as providing needed services, outreach, and resources to the community.

“As part of the celebration the health center will provide medical and dental services that kids need for back-to-school,” said Cori Frein, Outreach Coordinator. These services include well-child checks, immunizations, sports physicals, and dental exams.

Other highlights of this year’s back-to-school block party include a free meal grilled by Hy-Vee of Mason City, backpack and school-supply distribution from the Salvation Army, kids’ school-shoe distribution from the United Way of North Central Iowa, vision checks from the Lions club, and inflatables courtesy of the North Iowa Youth Center.

Community partners will join the efforts and provide games, activities, giveaways, and useful information for families. “This is a way to give back to the community. This year there is such a need and we are blessed to have so many sponsors,” Frein said. She said about 300 people were served last year and she anticipates around 500 this year.

The block party is a fun event that is open to anyone and everyone in Mason City, Clear Lake, and surrounding areas. The no-cost activities and services provided at the block party allow for resources to be available to all within the community, including those who have resource scarcity.

At the heart of the Community Health Center of Mason City’s mission is a desire to accommodate patients' unique needs by helping them overcome obstacles to high-quality health care, the press release stated.

The Community Health Center accepts most insurance and has a sliding pay scale for those who qualify.

During the block party, children’s medical and dental services will be run through insurance, if available, or free of cost to those who do not have insurance.

Community partners and resources providing games, activities, information and giveaways include: Mason City Police Department, Four Oaks, Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Crisis Intervention Services, Iowa State Extension and Outreach - Cerro Gordo County, Cerro Gordo Public Health, Amerigroup, Mason City Community School District and Cent Credit Union.

They would also like to thank North Iowa Youth Center, CG Pork Producers, Clear Lake Bank and Trust and Atlantic Bottling Company for their support.