COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Cerro Gordo farmer directs $2,500 donation to Rockwell
Cerro Gordo County farmer Janelle Nuehring directed $2,500 to city of Rockwell through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund. As part of its mission the organization will use the funds to improve the public playground.
Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.
To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.
Seidel hired by Hertz Farm Management
Nevada-based Hertz Farm Management Inc., has hired Carrie Seidel as farm manager for its Mason City office.
Seidel, who grew up on a dairy farm in northeast Iowa, graduated Iowa State University. She previously worked for Wyffels Hybrids and is a licensed real estate agent in Iowa and Minnesota.
Education-business partnerships topic of tech talk
North Iowa’s educators, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners are invited to participate in a virtual discussion panel at TechTalk: Preparing the Future Workforce through Innovative Education-Business Partnerships at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Educators and businesses are working together in partnerships to cultivate a skilled STEM workforce. How can this benefit North Iowa? How can your organization get involved? The talk will focus on real-world solutions and actions for educators and businesses to work together to help today's students and employees prepare for the high-demand, high-wage jobs of tomorrow.
Participants will also have the opportunity to win two door prizes: Sphero Mini At-Home Learning Starter Kits.
Panelists include Steve Doerfler, CEO, Metalcraft Inc.; Barb Schwamman, superintendent, Osage Community Schools; and Jeff Frost, executive director of Professional and Technical Education, Waterloo Career Center. The panel will be moderated by Kelly Bergman, North Central Iowa STEM Region hub manager, Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council
Register for the talk by visiting: https://niacc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0qdOmqrDkpEtK-5yUHR7_hJ68pdaHqW7L6
