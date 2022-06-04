COMMENTARY: Why is 2nd Amendment viewed to be without exception?

The Second Amendment is not unique among the Constitutional amendments when it comes to interpretation, implementation and enforcement. However, it’s staunchest defenders, namely the NRA, and most of the Republican Party, consider it to be so and refuse to even entertain the thought that common sense exceptions apply to this amendment. This is despite the fact that all of the other amendments are full of such exceptions.

The Second Amendment begins with the phrase, “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state….”

This qualifying phrase could be used to argue that there is currently no right to bear arms, because we now have a very well armed military and national guard system that protects every citizen.

Knowing that it would be political suicide to argue that there is no right to bear arms, we need to turn our attention to the stronger argument: The Second Amendment is not without exception, nor should it be in a free society.

All of the other amendments in the Bill of Rights have multiple exceptions. So why do we insist that the Second Amendment, even though fatally flawed to begin with by the contingency of a well-regulated militia being necessary, has no exception.

First Amendment

The most notable exception to the first amendment free exercise clause is that you can’t yell “Fire” in a crowded theater.

Just try to make a joke about bombs while sitting on an airplane. See how far that gets you.

Slander and liable suits are big business. How so, if free speech is without exception?

Fourth Amendment

The protections against warrantless searches are rife with exceptions. The police power of the state has been used time and again to whittle away the rights of individuals. Protection of officers and other individuals is routinely used as a basis for these exceptions. What about the protection of our children while at school? They are not worthy of any exception to the Second Amendment?

Fifth Amendment

Everyone assumes you have a right to remain silent. But this right is full of exceptions.

The right to due process is subject to an extreme level of interpretation, as we have seen in the Roe v. Wade debate. So you thought you had a right to privacy? Perhaps not anymore.

The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? I guess that holds so long as you’re not a 2nd grader at school or an African American at a grocery store.

Sixth Amendment

The right of trial by jury, although held as one of our unalienable rights, is definitely not without exception. Nor is the right to counsel. Somewhere along the line some common sense exceptions were imposed and you do not get a jury trial for every non-jailable misdemeanor. Nor do you have the right to free counsel if you make too much money. These exceptions are found nowhere in the Constitution. They were added later by legislation and caselaw and have stood the test of time.

All of the ten amendments in the Bill of Rights have exceptions. And, unless our society had not changed since 1789, it is right and just that they should.

Background checks

Background checks are, arguably, not even a major exception to the Second Amendment. Is your right to own a firearm truly “infringed” by having to pass a background check to make sure you are not a violent offender or a criminally insane individual? Is the requirement of a background check more onerous than the requirement of a convicted felon that they cannot vote or hold public office? Where are those restrictions listed in the Constitution?

Currently in our society there is no requirement that a gun dealer even check to see if someone is a convicted felon before selling them a gun. But our poll workers are required to check for identification before allowing someone to vote?

Skewed priorities perhaps?

If the Republicans want to keep with their argument that the Second Amendment should have no exceptions, does this mean that they want to return guns to arms of convicted felons and domestic abusers? Where is the rally cry for that? Perhaps if they would make those absurd arguments and push them as strongly as their opposition to background checks, the public would readily see the folly in their position.

83% of the American public favors some system of background checks for gun purchasers. This includes 72% of NRA members.

Why are we waiting? Why are we allowing Congress to get by without doing anything in response to the evil and senseless slaughter of our nation’s children?

Timothy L. Lapointe is an attorney practicing in Mason City, Iowa in the areas of personal injury, worker’s compensation, criminal, estate and employment law. He has been an advocate for individual and civil rights and is listed as an endorser to the Joe Biden for President campaign.

