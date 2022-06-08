 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedy Open Mic Night at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City on Thursday June 9

Brix Wine and Whiskey

Join Brix Wine & Whiskey on the second Thursday of the month for some great laughs at Comedy Open Mic Night. This event is hosted by Jason Clemens and Dillon Meek. Comics are invited from around Iowa and Southern Minnesota to showcase their talents in a supportive environment. Mics will be on from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

