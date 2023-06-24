MASON CITY — I'm a native Nebraskan, born and raised in Omaha and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the past four years.

But over the past two weeks, it's been exciting, and sometimes nerve-wracking, to get into North Iowa and start a new chapter of my life.

I come from the Lincoln Journal Star, where I have spent the last three years working as a part-timer in the sports department with coverage spanning from high school sports, Nebraska athletics, independent league baseball and more.

This past year, I filled in as the high school volleyball, girls' basketball and baseball beat writer. I covered dozens of great teams and athletes and enjoyed every second.

Shortly after starting there, I realized this was the dream I wanted to pursue, and I am happy to be in this new opportunity in a new state and hope to find that same joy here.

For the people I have met, both in Iowa and in Nebraska, I think most can say I am a relatively quiet person, but I am always open for a conversation. I'm sure many will approach me about Nebraska football in some fashion, but I have loyalties across every sport.

Those conversations could also be recommendations on nearby restaurants, movie or shows and places in the area to visit. I am always looking for something to do when I'm not at a game or working on a story.

I want to be clued in on all the ins and outs of North Iowa.

The same goes for tips too on my work or other story ideas. Being new, I am unfamiliar with a lot of the great stories here. Feel free to send me an email at nathan.thomas@globegazette.com or on any social media platform @natethomas01.

From my short time in the area, I have realized how competitive our 16-school coverage area is. The rest of the summer presents unique opportunities for the baseball and softball teams in the area. I am sure it will be no different when fall sports get started in less than two months and the seasons beyond that.

The journey to Mason City was anything but smooth. It was a huge undertaking considering I have no family ties to Iowa at all.

I am sure I will be known as the Nebraska guy for a while, but I hope to tell the stories of North Iowa athletes as well as my predecessors.