Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MASON CITY – On the 16 of May, I started my summer internship with the Globe Gazette as a sports intern and hit the ground running on my first day.

Just four days removed from wrapping up my junior year at The University of Iowa State, my first assignment was to cover Clear Lake baseball's home opener against Mason City. I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my summer, as I witnessed a 17 strikeout no hitter by Mason City, and my passion as a journalist has grown every day since.

I grew up in Ankeny, Iowa and graduated from Ankeny High School in 2020. I got my start as a journalist co-hosting a weekly sports podcast called “Cyclone InCYders”, one of the shows that makes up Greenlee School TV a club at Iowa State. Every Wednesday I couldn’t wait to get together with my co-hosts so we could trade opinions on Cyclone and professional sports. My favorite memory from the show was interviewing former Iowa State basketball player Izaiah Brockington in the middle of the 2021-22 season when they made a run at the NCAA tournament.

In the fall of my junior year, I started writing for Iowa State’s student run newspaper, the Iowa State Daily, as a sports reporter. During my first year with the Daily I covered men’s and women’s golf as well as gymnastics. This fall I will start my new position at the daily as the Assistant Sports Editor and look forward to that opportunity when the time comes.

As for this summer, I’m looking forward to covering and representing high school sports of the northern Iowa area. I’m hoping to learn and grow as a journalist every day, soaking up advice from not only those that I work with but any fellow journalist that come across my work.

To the readers of the Globe Gazette, I hope to provide content that you look forward to reading every day and tell stories that matter and impact your communities. I’ve always loved telling stories and learning more about people’s lives, and I hope that shows in my work this summer. I’m very thankful for this opportunity to serve the communities of northern Iowa and to gain experience through a historic paper.