 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notebook: Waldorf's Yeakel named NSAA Defensive Player of the Week
0 comments
COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

College notebook: Waldorf's Yeakel named NSAA Defensive Player of the Week

After a standout performance in Waldorf's Week 2 game at St. Ambrose, Warrior senior defensive back MaCoy Yeakel was named North Star Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

MaCoy Yeakel

A mugshot of Waldorf's MaCoy Yeakel from 2020. He was named NSAA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against St. Ambrose.

Yeakel, a graduate of West Hancock, finished the game with two interceptions and a fumble recovery during the Warriors' 24-17 victory at St. Ambrose.

His first interception came in the first quarter, when he snagged the ball and returned it for 59 yards to set up a touchdown. Then, he recovered a fumble later in the game, which led to a field goal to extend Waldorf's lead to 24-17.

With 44 seconds left in the game, Yeakel grabbed his second interception of the contest to seal the victory.

The Warriors are 2-0 for the first time since 2014 to start the season. Waldorf has a bye this week and will travel to play at Valley City State University on Sept. 18.

NIACC's Crew wins national, ICCAC honors

NIACC freshman goalkeeper Hailey Crew was outstanding in Aug. 29's season-opening 6-0 win over Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Crew, who signed a national letter of intent to play for the NIACC women's soccer team the day before, stopped six shots on goal, including a penalty kick in the win.

Hailey Crew

Hailey Crew stops a ball during NIACC's season-opening 6-0 win over Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

She was named Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Women's Keeper of the Week three days later, as well as the National Junior College Athletic Association Keeper of the Week four days later.

The Trojans are now 1-1 on the season after a 10-0 loss to Indian Hills on Saturday.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News