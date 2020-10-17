 Skip to main content
College notebook: Waldorf basketball picked 4th in men’s NSAA poll, 7th in women's poll
College BASKETBALL

The North Star Athletic Association announced its preseason basketball polls on Thursday, and the Waldorf men’s and women’s teams were picked to finish fourth and seventh, respectively, by the league’s coaches.

The Warrior men, who finished fifth in the league race, then won their way into the NSAA Tournament title game, were picked to finish fourth in the NSAA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll with 41 points.

The Waldorf women, who finished seventh in the league last season, were picked to tie for seventh in the NSAA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll with 14 points.

The Waldorf men’s basketball team tips off its season a week from Friday on Oct. 23, playing against Indiana Northwest at the Governor’s State Tournament in University Park, Illinois.

The Warrior women, who have scrimmages scheduled at home on Oct 21 and Oct 28, tip-off their season by hosting Mount Marty on Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.

