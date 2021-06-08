College notebook: Three Waldorf women wrestlers named Scholar All-Americans

Along with earning a spot at the NAIA National Invitational Championship in March, a trio of Waldorf women’s wrestlers also were honored for the efforts in the classroom, as well.

According to a Waldorf release, the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) recently honored its top student-athletes for their all-around performance as competitors and in the classroom as Scholar All-Americans and named the Warriors’ Jennifer Castaneda, Diana Dzasezeva, and Akina Yamada NWCA NAIA Scholar All-Americans.

To be eligible for the honor a wrestler must maintain a cumulative 3.0 GPA and qualify for nationals.

The honor is the second time that both Dzasezeva and Yamada have been named a Scholar All-American and is the first time for Castaneda.

Dzasezeva finished her junior season earning All-American honors at 130 pounds on the mat, as well, for the second time in her career.

For Yamada, a 2019 NAIA All-American at 136 pounds and a graduate student, she finished a win shy of All-American honors at 143 pounds this spring.

The academic honor is the first for Castaneda, a freshman, who qualified for her first NAIA National Invitational Tournament at 123 pounds this past March.

