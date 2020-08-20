College notebook: NIACC basketball scheduled to start season Jan. 20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After COVID-19 wreaked havoc in the world of college sports, the NIACC sports programs were thrown into uncertainty. But finally, JUCO sports fans have something to look forward to.

Basketball is finally on the horizon.

This year's NJCAA basketball season has been moved to spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this week, the NIACC men's and women's programs both announced their 2021 schedules.

The season for both teams will begin in mid-January, with the men's team opening it's 22-game all-ICCAC schedule on Jan. 20 with a game at Iowa Central. The Trojans have advanced to the NJCAA Region XI title game each of the past two years.

The NIACC women will open their first season under new head coach Brad Vaught on Jan. 20 at Iowa Central. The Trojans, who have won each of the past two NJCAA Region XI championships, will play a 20-game all-conference schedule.

All NJCAA Division I and Division II teams will play their conference opponents twice each this season. Division I and Division II schools will play separate regional tournaments.

Both team's home openers will come on Jan. 23 against DMACC.

