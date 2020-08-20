College notebook: NIACC basketball scheduled to start season Jan. 20

After COVID-19 wreaked havoc in the world of college sports, the NIACC sports programs were thrown into uncertainty. But finally, JUCO sports fans have something to look forward to.
Basketball is finally on the horizon.
This year's NJCAA basketball season has been moved to spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this week, the NIACC men's and women's programs both announced their 2021 schedules.
The season for both teams will begin in mid-January, with the men's team opening it's 22-game all-ICCAC schedule on Jan. 20 with a game at Iowa Central. The Trojans have advanced to the NJCAA Region XI title game each of the past two years.
The NIACC women will open their first season under new head coach Brad Vaught on Jan. 20 at Iowa Central. The Trojans, who have won each of the past two NJCAA Region XI championships, will play a 20-game all-conference schedule.
All NJCAA Division I and Division II teams will play their conference opponents twice each this season. Division I and Division II schools will play separate regional tournaments.
Both team's home openers will come on Jan. 23 against DMACC.
Waldorf postpones 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Waldorf athletics announced this week that its 2020 Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony has been postponed to a later date.
The ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 16, will honor Denny Jerome, the Warriors Director of Athletics and former head women's basketball coach.
Other homecoming activities will go on as scheduled, aside from class reunions and other university-sponsored alumni events. Those events, along with the induction ceremony, will be held at yet-to-be-announced later date.
The Warriors' homecoming football game, scheduled for Oct. 17 against Valley City State, will be played as scheduled.
