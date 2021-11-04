 Skip to main content
Collection week for Operation Christmas Child starts Nov.15

Shoebox Drive Ministry Logo

Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry will kick off on Nov. 15 and will end on Nov. 22.

Shoeboxes can be dropped off Monday through Saturday at First Covenant Church 3-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Boxes can also be dropped off at Grace Church on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday 9 a.m.-noon, and Sunday 8 a.m.-noon.

