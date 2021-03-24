Coalition working to boost vaccine participation in Iowa minority communities

“These barriers are real, and we have to face these realities. These barriers are as thick as any wall you can imagine because of the historical data that exists in minority communities relative to experiences with our systems,” Whitfield said.

Shah said the partnership between Broadlawns and dozens of other community religious and nonprofit partners, including United Way, Urban Dreams, and the Polk County public health department, has already yielded the distribution of 16,500 face masks and 11,500 bottles of hand sanitizer to minority communities. Shah said a community vaccination clinic scheduled for this weekend in central Iowa filled 1,000 appointments in 48 hours.

“Studies after studies have showed that our zip code is more important than our genetic code for health outcomes,” Shah said. “We need to expand access to our care where people are: in their homes and in their community.”

Reynolds praised the effort and said the state stands ready to assist in any way possible.

“Together their unique ability to connect health care and community services with faith communities and trusted leaders of color is what makes this type of outreach work, and it’s something we hope that we can emulate and do statewide,” Reynolds said.