Clear Lake's Larch Pine Inn to host Mother's Day tea, fashion show luncheons

Looking for Mother's Day plans?
On Wednesday, May 5, Moorman Clothiers in Mason City is teaming up with Larch Pine Inn Bed & Breakfast in Clear Lake to offer a Mother's Day Tea and Fashion Show.
Then, on Sunday, May 2, Larch Pine Inn will host a second Mother's Day Tea with a fashion show presented by Unique Boutique and The Funky Zebras, both in Clear Lake.
"The historic 1875 Victorian home is the perfect setting to celebrate moms," said Paula Hanus, owner of Larch Pine Inn. "I know some of my most cherished memories with my mom were the times we celebrated Mother's Day and her May birthday at a Thymes Remembered Tea Room in Perry, Iowa."
The luncheon will include "a blend of sweet and savory sandwiches, salads and cakes, with a Specialty Tea from Holistic Harmony of Clear Lake," a press release stated.
Doors for both shows will open at 1 p.m. Registration is required and the cost to attend is $32 per person.
To make a reservation, call 641-357-0345 or email info@larchpineinn.com
The Larch Pine Inn is located at 401 N 3rd St. in Clear Lake.
PHOTOS: A look inside Clear Lake's historic Larch Pine Inn
