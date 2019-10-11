Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clear Lake 1
The Clear Lake volleyball team fell to Iowa Falls-Alden in four sets on Thursday night, as the Lions dropped their third straight match.
The Lions dropped the first two sets by scores of 25-18, and 25-16, and then won the third frame by a close score of 25-22. In the fourth set, Clear Lake lost by that same score. The Lions are now 7-14 on the season. They will play again on Saturday in a tournament at Mason City.
