Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clear Lake 1

The Clear Lake volleyball team fell to Iowa Falls-Alden in four sets on Thursday night, as the Lions dropped their third straight match. 

The Lions dropped the first two sets by scores of 25-18, and 25-16, and then won the third frame by a close score of 25-22. In the fourth set, Clear Lake lost by that same score. The Lions are now 7-14 on the season. They will play again on Saturday in a tournament at Mason City. 

