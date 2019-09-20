Crestwood 3, Clear Lake 1
The Clear Lake volleyball team fell in four sets to Crestwood on Thursday, as the Lions fell to 4-8 on the season.
It was a close match in several of the sets. In set one, the Lions fell by just two points, 27-25. They won set two, 25-19, and then fell in sets three and four by scores of 25-23, and 25-18.
The loss was the seventh straight defeat for the Lions. They will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Forest City High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.