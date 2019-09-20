Crestwood 3, Clear Lake 1

The Clear Lake volleyball team fell in four sets to Crestwood on Thursday, as the Lions fell to 4-8 on the season.

It was a close match in several of the sets. In set one, the Lions fell by just two points, 27-25. They won set two, 25-19, and then fell in sets three and four by scores of 25-23, and 25-18. 

The loss was the seventh straight defeat for the Lions. They will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Forest City High School. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments