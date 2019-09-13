Charles City 2, Clear Lake 1

Mason City 2, Clear Lake 1

The Clear Lake volleyball team lost two matches on Thursday night, as the Lions lost to both Charles City and Mason City by identical 2-1 scores in a triangular match.

In the first match, the Lions dropped the first set to the Comets by a 25-22 score, and then bounced back to take set two 25-21. In the third and final set, Charles City took the match with a 15-9 victory. 

In the second match of the night, the Lions lost the first set 25-20, squeaked out the second set 25-23, and then lost 15-10 in the third frame, to secure another loss. 

After beginning the season with a 4-1 record, the Lions have now lost five straight matches.

Their next match will be Tuesday, against Algona. 

