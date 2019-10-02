The 15th Annual Harvest Festival will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, along Main Street in downtown Clear Lake.
Visitors will enjoy an expanded farmers market and vendors, pumpkin roll races, grape stomp, salsa contest. Many local business offer extended hours and specials during the event as well.
The day begins with the Champagne 5K Fun Run to celebrate the Festival's 15th anniversary.
Various downtown venues will also be featuring live jazz music, and acoustic alternative and Bruce Day and the Dangits will perform on the main stage beginning at 2 p.m.
Those purchasing Harvest Festival Souvenir Bags will be able to sample wine, craft beer, and food at various stops. Bags are $40, and include a wine glass and gifts from Clear Lake businesses.
Bag sales end at 7 a.m. the day of the event.
For information, visit www.clearlakeiowa.com.
