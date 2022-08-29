Clear Lake sanitary district increases tax levy

The cost of recent maintenance and improvements are behind the Clear Lake sanitary district's increased property tax levy of 217% this year. Property taxes levied for the district went from $445,397 last year to $1,411,847 this year.

Mitch Hanson, administrator and superintendent for the sanitary district board of trustees, explained the rationale behind the property tax hike.

He said operations and maintenance depend on revenue from two local sources. The first is from wastewater-usage charges to customers, the monthly cost to treat sanitary sewer and wastewater. The second is from property tax revenue from properties in the district’s service area.

“In the state of Iowa sanitary districts are permitted to implement a property tax levy to support their operations, maintenance and debt service costs,” Hanson said.

During the last fiscal year the board decided to undertake a series of facility improvements and equipment replacement projects it had put off for a while. It was able to do this by issuing general obligation debt, borrowing money at an exceptionally low interest rate of 1.03%.

Projects included the rehabilitation of pumps, electrical and control components at three lift stations.

The district used a debt service levy cover the cost. The rate, per $1,000 of taxable property value, is $0.9743 for fiscal year 2022-23, according to Hanson.

The annual debt service costs, or the principal and interest payments on the district’s general obligation debt, is approximately $950,000 from now through the end of the 2027-28 fiscal year ending June 30, 2028. After that the annual debt service will be approximately $750,000 in the fiscal year 2028-29 through June 30, 2031.

Hanson said the rapid amortization of the debt service payments, with principal paid off over nine fiscal years, was a cost-efficient decision by the board of trustees.

“In reviewing the district's historic debt service levy, please know the Clear Lake Sanitary district has previously not had a debt service levy in place since fiscal year 2016-17,” Hanson said. “Further back in our history, please know the district had a debt levy of $1.38 per $1,000 in fiscal year 2006-07, approximately $.40 greater than our fiscal year 2022-23 debt service levy.”

Hanson offered this example to homeowners who may have been alarmed at seeing a 217% property tax increase from the sanitary district: On a residential home assessed at $277,600, the taxable valuation is approximately $150,265, after applying the state of Iowa’s residential rollback of 54.1302%. So the debt levy of $0.9743 per $1000 is a cost of $146.40 per year or approximately $12.20 per month.

The district’s taxable valuation on property has increased at an average annual rate of approximately 5% over the past eight years. As the taxable valuation of the district increases in future years, the property tax levy rate will decline, according to Hanson. Meaning, the district can decrease the levy rates because the higher assessed property rates will generate more money. This will take place over a nine-year span.

“A fundamental goal of the district board of trustees and professional management staff is to maintain our financial operations in a sound and responsible manner,” Hanson said. “When facility and maintenance work has been deferred in the past, there is a cost to undertake and complete these facility improvements and equipment-replacement needs.”