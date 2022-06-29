 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake’s July 4 Extravaganza at City Park in Clear Lake June 30 - July 5

  Updated
CL_4th01.JPG

The Clear Lake High School Marching Band marches in the Clear Lake Fourth of July Parade.

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER The Globe Gazette

Come out to Clear Lake’s premiere Fourth of July Festival from June 29 to July 5. Enjoy a midway, amusement rides, bingo, huge open-air vendor market by the lake and live music nightly. There will be a traditional Independence Day parade on Main Avenue and the biggest and best fireworks over the lake on the Fourth.

Thursday, June 30
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival opens at noon
BINGO Tent opens at 5 p.m.
Live Music by Sideshow Bob at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 1
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon-5 p.m.)
BINGO tent opens at noon
Live Music by Arch Allies at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 2
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon
BINGO tent opens at noon
Live Music by County Line Drive at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon
BINGO tent opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon - 5 p.m.)
Family Fun Day Events (Presented by CL Tel/Woodford Lumber & Home)
* Family Feud Game Show at 1 p.m.
* Family Fun Time Games at 2 p.m. All ages welcome, games take place at the Bandshell)
Live Music by The M80s at 7p.m.

Monday, July 4
Freedom 5K and Kid's Fun Run 8 a.m. (registration coming soon)
Parade starts at 10 a.m. (Parade Route)
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon
BINGO tent opens at 1 p.m.
Clear Lake Municipal Band from 8:30-10 p.m. (Presented by Larson's Mercantile)
Fireworks over Clear Lake at 10 p.m. (Musical Tribute on 106.1FM, AM1490, & AM1300)

Tuesday, July 5
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon -5 p.m.)

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

