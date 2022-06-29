Clear Lake’s July 4 Extravaganza at City Park in Clear Lake June 30 - July 5

Come out to Clear Lake’s premiere Fourth of July Festival from June 29 to July 5. Enjoy a midway, amusement rides, bingo, huge open-air vendor market by the lake and live music nightly. There will be a traditional Independence Day parade on Main Avenue and the biggest and best fireworks over the lake on the Fourth.
Thursday, June 30
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival opens at noon
BINGO Tent opens at 5 p.m.
Live Music by Sideshow Bob at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 1
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon-5 p.m.)
BINGO tent opens at noon
Live Music by Arch Allies at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon
BINGO tent opens at noon
Live Music by County Line Drive at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon
BINGO tent opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon - 5 p.m.)
Family Fun Day Events (Presented by CL Tel/Woodford Lumber & Home)
* Family Feud Game Show at 1 p.m.
* Family Fun Time Games at 2 p.m. All ages welcome, games take place at the Bandshell)
Live Music by The M80s at 7p.m.
Monday, July 4
Freedom 5K and Kid's Fun Run 8 a.m. (registration coming soon)
Parade starts at 10 a.m. (Parade Route)
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon
BINGO tent opens at 1 p.m.
Clear Lake Municipal Band from 8:30-10 p.m. (Presented by Larson's Mercantile)
Fireworks over Clear Lake at 10 p.m. (Musical Tribute on 106.1FM, AM1490, & AM1300)
Tuesday, July 5
Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon -5 p.m.)
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com