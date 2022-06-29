Clear Lake’s July 4 Extravaganza at City Park in Clear Lake June 30 - July 5

Come out to Clear Lake’s premiere Fourth of July Festival from June 29 to July 5. Enjoy a midway, amusement rides, bingo, huge open-air vendor market by the lake and live music nightly. There will be a traditional Independence Day parade on Main Avenue and the biggest and best fireworks over the lake on the Fourth.

Thursday, June 30

Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Evans United Shows Carnival opens at noon

BINGO Tent opens at 5 p.m.

Live Music by Sideshow Bob at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Evans United Shows Carnival opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon-5 p.m.)

BINGO tent opens at noon

Live Music by Arch Allies at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon

BINGO tent opens at noon

Live Music by County Line Drive at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon

BINGO tent opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon - 5 p.m.)

Family Fun Day Events (Presented by CL Tel/Woodford Lumber & Home)

* Family Feud Game Show at 1 p.m.

* Family Fun Time Games at 2 p.m. All ages welcome, games take place at the Bandshell)

Live Music by The M80s at 7p.m.

Monday, July 4

Freedom 5K and Kid's Fun Run 8 a.m. (registration coming soon)

Parade starts at 10 a.m. (Parade Route)

Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon

BINGO tent opens at 1 p.m.

Clear Lake Municipal Band from 8:30-10 p.m. (Presented by Larson's Mercantile)

Fireworks over Clear Lake at 10 p.m. (Musical Tribute on 106.1FM, AM1490, & AM1300)

Tuesday, July 5

Lakeside Vendor Market 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Evans United Shows Carnival Opens at noon (Wristband Day - $25 from noon -5 p.m.)

