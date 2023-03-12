Catarino Martinez of Avion Azul in Clear Lake has been named Entrepreneur of the Month for March.

According to a press release from NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneur Center and North Iowa Area SBDC, Avion Azul opened in December 2021 and is located at the Mason City Municipal Airport where it provides customers with a unique view and a unique restaurant experience.

Co-founder and owner Catarino Martinez comes from a family with a long history in the restaurant business. “My dad owned a restaurant with his brothers,” Catarino said in a statement. “I worked there from a young age and learned the business from the ground up.” Catarino’s brother is a chef and when he wanted to open his own restaurant in North Iowa, he came to Catarino.

“I like the challenge of opening up something new,” Catarino said, “It’s exciting. You learn a lot every time and this was a challenge I was looking forward to.”

Catarino’s plans for the future of Avion Azul include a vision of expanding to additional locations in new cities – and in the near future, going mobile with a food truck. “It can be very profitable when you already have a restaurant – this would be using products that we already have to provide it to consumers in the busy areas where they already are,” Catarino said. “If they can’t come to us, this allows us to come to them.” North Iowa’s food truck scene has been expanding and experiencing increased demand, especially in the busy summer season. Catarino hopes to expand Avion Azul’s capacity for catering and events along with it.