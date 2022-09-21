Clear Lake puts finishing touches Destination Iowa grant

When the $100 million Destination Iowa community investment program was announced earlier this year, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory knew it was time to pull out and revisit a revitalization plan for the Surf district that had been drawn up in 2008.

After nearly two months of reworking their plans, Clear Lake is almost ready to submit their Surf District Destination Iowa Place Making Grant application.

According to the application, “Placemaking is about creating attractive and memorable places for people to live and work by developing transformational projects that leverage local community assets to improve the experience for visitors and residents of the area.”

In presentations made to the city council and community organizations, Flory said their two most important assets are the Surf Ballroom and the lake. To make this area more appealing to visitors and future economic developers the plans touch on everything from an enhanced music enrichment center, Buddy Holly Place streetscape enhancements, gateway features, a boutique hotel and a promenade leading directly to the lake.

Council members reviewed the most current version of the Surf District Project on Monday, which included the new “reimagined” Oaks Boutique Hotel. The 45-room hotel will be constructed at the site of the Hilltop Motel.

Creighton Schmidt, director of finance and administrative services, explained the hotel itself would not be eligible for any grant funding, but it represents the level of private investment and development required to leverage State grant funding for other aspects of the overall project.

The ideal is for the city to be the lender and a non-profit be the owner of the proposed boutique hotel, similar to the model existing between the Park Inn Hotel in Mason City and a non-profit.

The city would issue bonds for the overall hotel project in the amount of $10 million to fund construction, furnish and equip the hotel and pay for the costs associated with the necessary legal and financial work. The advantage of the city issuing the debt is that it would be tax exempt bank qualified debt and the nonprofit would receive an advantage in terms of interest.

Flory believes their grant application would be viewed less competitively if they didn’t have the hotel as a signature project. Without it he said the city does not leverage the kind of private investment that other projects will likely contain. He also believes a boutique hotel in the Surf District would act as a catalyst to improve the area by reversing the blight.

Final plans for the Surf District Destination Iowa Place Making Grant will be presented at a special council meeting on September 26 before the application deadline of September 30.

The council also approved a resolution to refer a rezoning proposal to the planning and zoning commission for their Sept. 27 meeting. The proposal is to rezone a 7.6-acre tract of land, located at 2605 S. Shore Drive, from RS-5 (low-density single-family residential) to RS-8 (medium density single-family residential).

The rezoning will enable the construction of an approximately 22-lot residential subdivision consisting of both single family dwellings as well as duplexes. The location was previously considered for the RV Sanctuary Project and campground that was voted down at the Aug.1 Council meeting, after neighbors unanimously rejected the idea. They did, however, discuss the need for more housing.

City officials have met with a representative of the owner or the property to discuss a proposal to amend the official zoning map and land-use map of the city. The developer is attempting to get 50 percent of the property owners within 200 feet of the parcel to sign off on the proposal to rezone. A public hearing has been set for Oct. 3 for this proposal.

Lastly, the Everybody Plays Inclusive Park and Playground project will soon break ground. This is a project has been in the works for over 18 months.

Two bids were submitted for the project and both came in higher than the engineers estimated cost. The Council awarded the contract to Dean Snyder Construction, whose bid came in at $1,977,500. It was higher than the $1.8-million budgeted but within the acceptable range.

The Everybody Plays committee contributed the initial $265,000 to kickstart the project. The money came from fundraising, grants, donations, and one particular anonymous donation of $100,000.

“From a wild, fast-talking conversation with Mayor Nelson and Scott, (Flory) the project is now coming to full completion. We’re so beyond grateful to the City for taking this way bigger and making it more than we could have expected,” said Christina Maulsby. “Everyone Plays will be a destination for many, but this playground will also be something our community will be proud of for years and years to come.”

The city issued $1.3 million in general obligation bonds to offset the cost of construction and will be using cash reserves for the balance of the city’s share. The Everybody Plays committee has pledged the remaining balance of their funds which totals approximately $130,000. The bond debt issued by the city was placed with MBT Bank at a rate of 1.85% on a eight-year note, callable in the fifth year.

Site work will begin in October or sooner, with the overall project being completed by Labor Day 2023.