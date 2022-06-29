Clear Lake Municipal Band on Monday July 4

Playing their 92nd season, the Clear Lake Municipal Band will play at 8:30 p.m. in the Ludwig Wangberg Band Shell in City Park. Led by director Brandon Borseth and announcer Chuck Cooper, they will play:
“Yankee Fanfare” by Travis J. Weller
“Americans We” by Henry Fillmore / ed. Frederick Fennell
“The Wild Westerns!” arr. Michael Story
“Bugler's Holiday” by Leroy Anderson / trans. Michael Edwards
Trumpet Trio - Bruce Jollivette, Chris Bell, Doug Jensen
“National Emblem” March by E. E. Bagley / ed. Frederick Fennell
“Armed Forces Salute” arr. Bob Lowden
“St. Louis Blues” by W. C. Handy / arr. Harold Gore
“America, The Beautiful” by Samuel Augustus Ward / arr. Carmen Dragon
“The Stars And Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa / ed. William D. Revelli
“The Star-Spangled Banner” John Stafford Smith / arr. Jack Stamp
