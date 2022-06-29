 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake Municipal Band on Monday July 4

Lud Wangberg

Lud Wangberg is shown directing the Clear Lake Municipal Band in 2006.

 Globe Gazette file photo

Playing their 92nd season, the Clear Lake Municipal Band will play at 8:30 p.m. in the Ludwig Wangberg Band Shell in City Park. Led by director Brandon Borseth and announcer Chuck Cooper, they will play:

“Yankee Fanfare” by Travis J. Weller

“Americans We” by Henry Fillmore / ed. Frederick Fennell

“The Wild Westerns!” arr. Michael Story

“Bugler's Holiday” by Leroy Anderson / trans. Michael Edwards

            Trumpet Trio  -  Bruce Jollivette, Chris Bell, Doug Jensen

“National Emblem” March by E. E. Bagley / ed. Frederick Fennell

“Armed Forces Salute” arr. Bob Lowden

“St. Louis Blues” by W. C. Handy / arr. Harold Gore

“America, The Beautiful” by Samuel Augustus Ward / arr. Carmen Dragon

“The Stars And Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa / ed. William D. Revelli

“The Star-Spangled Banner” John Stafford Smith / arr. Jack Stamp

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

