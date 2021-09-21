Clear Lake High School announces 2021 homecoming court

Clear Lake High School is celebrating homecoming this week.
On Monday afternoon, Clear Lake Community School District took to its Facebook page to share about this year's homecoming candidates.
Clear Lake's 2021 homecoming theme is "Cage the Cards"; the Clear Lake Lions go head-to-head against the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals during Friday night's football game.
Queen candidates include Layne Lester, Emily Theiss, Aimee Groeneweg, Jaden Ainley and Emma Pingel.
King candidates include Jett Neuberger, Joe Faber, Tanner Reimann, Mitchel Conway and Jakob Myers.
Coronation will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. ahead of the parade.