Clear Lake 63, Charles City 27

The Clear Lake girls basketball team walloped Charles City on Tuesday night by 36 points in its season opener. 

The Lions scored 14 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second, and went into halftime with a 37-10 lead. In the second half, Clear Lake outscored Charles City 26-17. 

Sara Faber scored 16 points in the game on 6-for-14 shooting. 

Clear Lake will play again on Tuesday, at West Fork. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments