Clear Lake 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
Clear Lake, the second-rated team in Class 2A, moved to 2-0 on the season with an impressive 35-6 win over perennial Class 3A power Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday.
The Lions racked up nearly 450 yards of total offense.
Jaylen DeVries completed 19-of-31 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns, including an 86-yard scoring strike to Nick Danielson.
DeVries has thrown for 625 yards and seven touchdowns in the Lions’ first two games.
Danielson finished with finished with eight catches for 123 yards.
Jaden O’Brien-Green had 143 yards on the ground, including an 82-yard touchdown scamper.
The Clear Lake defense was solid as well as it limited W-SR to just 230 total yards.
The Lions (2-0) travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
