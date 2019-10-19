Clear Lake 21, New Hampton 14
The Clear Lake football team beat New Hampton by one touchdown on Friday night, as the Lions inched to within one game of a perfect regular season.
The Lions had two touchdowns on the ground, one from junior Jaden O'Brien-Green, and the other from senior Jagger Schmitt. Senior Jack Barragy had the one receiving touchdown for Clear Lake, a 10-yard pass from DeVries.
Clear Lake finished with two interceptions on the day as well, as both senior Kody Kearns and Barragy came away with a pick.
The Lions will play next week against Iowa Falls-Alden, for the district title.
