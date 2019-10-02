Clear Lake Fire Dept. flag

The Clear Lake Fire Department displays a giant flag for the Memorial Day weekend in front of the station.

To kick off National Fire Prevention Week, the Clear Lake Fire Department will host a fundraiser breakfast on 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The menu includes special-recipe pancakes, sausage links, coffee, juice, and milk. Tickets are $5 per person and children under age 12 eat free with a paying adult.

Proceeds from the annual event fund the CLFD’s purchase of specialized firefighting and rescue equipment, as well as maintenance and updates to the Fire Museum, antique equipment displays, and the 9/11 Memorial.

This year, a portion of the funds will also be directed to the Cade Hartwig Memorial Scholarship.

The Clear Lake Fire Department is located at 711 Second Ave. N, Clear Lake.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments