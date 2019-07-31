Clear Lake Farmers Market drawing weblogo

Chalk art drawn by Clear Lake Farmers Market visitor Michelle Hartman and her daughter.

Clear Lake Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 20 in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.

The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.

All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.

The 2019 season runs every Saturday, through Oct. 19. For details, or to register as a vendor, visit www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

