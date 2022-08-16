Clear Lake expands urban renewal area

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the addition of five properties to the Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area on Monday. The expansion will provide tax increment financing support to private developers of these properties.

“One of the things with modifying the urban renewal plan, et cetera, is that it’s a long process,“ said City Administrator Scott Flory. “So many times we give the owner (and) developer a good-faith indication on our end that we support the project as a city, subject to completing the legal requirements."

One of these new projects is the redevelopment of the former Serta Simmons factory for use in light industrial business operations and the creation of jobs, according to information provided by the city.

The agreement would provide property tax incentives to the developer that would be paid out up to 10 years at a total not to exceed $375,000, plus administrative fees not to exceed $8,000.

The repayment of these funds will come from property tax revenues generated within the Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area.

The former TeamQuest Corporation building will become the corporate headquarters of the new Pritchard Innovation Center, consisting of Pritchard Companies, Pritchard Commercial, and Pritchard EV. The Urban Renewal Area also includes the completed renovation of another Pritchard property, Lake Life Rental.

Pritchard Innovation Center, at 1 TeamQuest Way, will also include electric car (EV) recharging stations. There is one station already in operation on the north side of Lake Life Rental, according to Flory.

The fourth property expansion is an existing commercial building located at 1311 Bayou Road. Momberg Land LLC, on behalf of Starboard Square Leasehold Improvements, will be undertaking the renovations to the building.

The city will enter into a forgivable loan agreement with Momberg, and the project will be funded by an internal advance of funds. These funds will be repaid with future TIF money derived by the property. City’s total commitment of incremental property tax revenues is not to exceed $50,000.

The final project in the Urban Renewal Area is commercial alley improvements in the 700 block of Buddy Holly Place. The project will consist of pavement removal and reconstruction of the sanitary sewer and storm water drainage system. The project is not expected to exceed $65,000.

According to the Urban Renewal Plan Amendment, Clear Lake will either pay for the alley project with borrowed funds and the proceeds of an internal advance of city funds on-hand. City obligations are repaid with TIF revenues derived from the Urban Renewal Area.

Clear Lake City Council members also reviewed the proposed plans and specifications for the new Everybody Plays Inclusive Park & Playground Project to be located next to the city swimming pool.

The project, presented by Kristy King of Bergland & Cram, is budgeted at $1.8 million, and will include inclusive playground equipment, shade structures, restrooms and a splash pad. A pre-bid walk through will be held at the site on Aug. 31, with sealed bids accepted at Clear Lake City Hall on Sept. 13.

Work is planned to begin on the playground project this fall, with an anticipated completion date of September 2023.