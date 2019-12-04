Clear Lake 76, West Fork 27

The Clear Lake girls basketball team dominated West Fork for its first road game on Tuesday.

Clear Lake senior Sara Faber led scoring with 19 points, while junior Darby Dodd and senior Chelsey Holck both posted 12 points. 

The Lions shot 11-13 from the free throw line and pulled down 24 total rebounds. 

Clear Lake will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at home on Friday. West Fork will play at Rockford on Friday. 

