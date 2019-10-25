The 2018 Clear Lake football team endured a bittersweet season that ended with the disappointment of missing the Class 2A playoffs despite a 7-2 record.
The 2019 team erased the memory of last season on Friday when it put the cap on an undefeated regular season, an outright district title and no uncertainty as to what the playoff future might be.
Entering Friday, the only remaining team that stood between the Lions and their regular-season accomplishments was an Iowa Falls-Alden squad that stood just one game back in the district standings, but much as it has done throughout the second half of the season, the Lion defense took control in a 28-7 Clear Lake victory.
“Our defense has been outstanding the last five games,” Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries said. “It is really the effort. It has been exciting to watch.”
The Lions allowed just 21 points over the last five contests with three shutouts during that span.
On Friday, the Lions held the Cadets to just 126 yards of total offense, 47 of which came on Iowa Falls-Alden’s only scoring drive.
The Lions forced four turnovers.
The Clear Lake offense was efficient when it needed it to be.
The Lions opened the scoring on the first of two touchdown passes by Jaylen DeVries when he found Kody Kearns on a wide receiver screen that went for 37 yards and a score on Clear Lake’s first possession.
A muffed punt by Iowa Falls-Alden set up the Lions on the Cadets 16-yard line, and Jaden O’Brien-Green romped into the end zone for the first of his two scores.
After the Cadets narrowed the gap to 14-7, Clear Lake responded with a long drive to open the second half.
O’Brien-Green again found the end zone from 19 yards out to cap the drive.
Jack Barragy hauled in a 27-yard scoring strike from DeVries to put the game out of reach for the Lions.
Barragy also recovered a fumble in the game.
“The leadership that this group has shown has been outstanding,” DeVries said. “They have been able to stay focused.”
Clear Lake (9-0) will learn its opening-round playoff opponent on Saturday in a game likely to be hosted by the Lions on Friday, Nov. 1.
Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3) may still have a shot at making the Class 2A field as the Cadets were eighth in the RPI ratings entering play on Friday.
