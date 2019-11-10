Four Clear Lake High School Dance Team members competed in the Iowa State Dance Team Association's State Solo Competition on Nov. 2 in Newton.
Freshman Sarah Petersen, sophomore Mia DeVries, and junior's Emily LeFevre and Bella Clabaugh competed among a field of 65 dancers in Class V. This year, the association expanded from eight classes to 10.
LeFevre earned her third straight championship with a jazz solo performance of "Let Me Think About It," choreographed by Katie Stoltman. LeFevre, who earned Clear Lake's first state solo dance championship her freshman year, was the only solo dancer to earn a championship in the previous eight-class format and the new 10-class format.
Clabaugh performed a self-choreographed contemporary dance called "Moved," earning her a third-place finish.
Petersen placed in the top 20 with a contemporary solo performance of "Wild Horses," choreographed by McKenna Wilkinson.
DeVries also placed in the top 20 with her performance of "I Don't Think About You," choreographed by Amy VanWagen.
