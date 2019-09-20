The Clear Lake boys cross country team finished fourth at the Clear Lake Invitational on Thursday, held in Ventura.
Roman Gabrielson finished first overall, with a time of 19:38.4, while sophomore Vladimir Starrett was next for the Lions, finishing 15th overall, at 21:48.6.
Several other area teams also competed in the event. West Fork finished second, behind Humboldt. Newman Catholic finished sixth, ahead of Central Springs and Forest City, who finished seventh, and eighth, respectively.
Girls
The Newman Catholic girls team got the win at the Clear Lake invitational on Thursday, as the Knights finished with a spread of 1:22.3, and scored a field low 59 points. Rival school Humboldt finished second, while Osage, West Fork, and Forest City finished in third, fourth, and fifth place. Clear Lake finished eighth overall, just behind Central Springs.
Abby Christians was the top area finisher. The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura runner finished second overall, with a time of 20:37.6. Katelyn Johnson of Osage ran a 22:03.5, to finish in third place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.