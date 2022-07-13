 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake Antique & Classic Boat Show at the Seawall Saturday, July 16

Clear Lake Boat Show 2

One of the unique boats on display at the Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show. 

 Zachary Dupont Globe Gazette

Admission is free and all boats are welcome at the 21st annual Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show. Public is welcome, and a boat cruise will follow. Show features vintage, retro and classic boats of all types.

Rae Burnette

