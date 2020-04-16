CLB&T's Current Business Operations

To protect the health and well-being of our staff, customers, and communities, Clear Lake Bank and Trust (CLB&T) is temporarily limiting the traffic through the lobbies of our four locations. Our CLB&T locations are conducting business through drive-thru services and by appointment only. Customers are allowed into location lobbies for safe deposit box access and by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call 641-357-7121. Customers are strongly encouraged to access their accounts, pay their bills, deposit checks, and conduct other financial transactions through CLB&T’s digital banking services.

“Our primary concern at this time is the physical and financial health of our staff, our customers, and our communities,” stated Mark Hewitt, CEO of Clear Lake Bank and Trust. “We will continue to be available to meet all of your financial needs in the safest manner possible.”

Business hours remain unchanged. All Clear Sailing 55 events will be cancelled until further notice. The most up-to-date information will be posted to the CLB&T website, as well as the CLB&T Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.

CARES Act Small Business Loan Relief

If you're a small business owner looking for information regarding the small business loan relief and the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, please visit our website at: https://www.clearlakebank.bank/cares-act-assistance. We have a variety of resources available to you, and our team is ready to assist you with your questions! Please feel free to contact our team at caresact@clearlakebank.com or at 1-800-374-0664. Let CLB&T help you navigate the ins and outs of the CARES Act to ensure you maximize your opportunities for success.

