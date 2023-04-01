The school is an intense one-week program sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association. The purpose of the IBA Consumer Credit School is to prepare consumer credit personnel who want to broaden their consumer credit knowledge or who have not been exposed to formal consumer credit education, to serve effectively and profitably as consumer credit officers. This is accomplished by developing a better understanding of the consumer credit function, deepening the comprehension of the managerial aspects of consumer credit operations and developing and refining the administrative and human relations skills necessary to meet the credit needs of their customers.