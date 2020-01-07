CLB&T Supports Community
CLB&T Supports Community

The fun never stops at Clear Lake Bank & Trust. An employee delivers Meals on Wheels in Mason City – thanks goes out to Pat Thompson from our Mason City West location! Courtney Baker, CLB&T employee at our Downtown location, dropped off gifts for the "Adopt a Family" program at Francis Lauer during the holiday season! We’re looking forward to keeping the fun going in 2020!  

