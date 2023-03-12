Rachel Hewitt-Maletta and Todd Rognes have joined the board of directors at Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company, according to a press release.
Rachel Hewitt-Maletta graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor of arts degree in Communication Studies. Following graduation, Maletta worked as a sales account executive for Insight Global, a premier staffing services firm in the Des Moines area. She joined the family business in 2018 and came to Clear Lake Bank & Trust as its Business Development Officer. Since her arrival, Maletta has been promoted to Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer in their Business Banking division. Maletta will be a fourth-generation family representative on the Clear Lake Bank & Trust Board of Directors.
Todd Rognes, a graduate of Iowa State University, has held executive positions in the technology industry over his career including Chief Financial Officer, President, and Chief Executive Officer with Kingland Systems. Rognes currently serves as Kingland’s Chief Administrative Officer and as the Senior Vice President, Business Affairs for Renovo Media Group, an affiliated media production company.