Rachel Hewitt-Maletta graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor of arts degree in Communication Studies. Following graduation, Maletta worked as a sales account executive for Insight Global, a premier staffing services firm in the Des Moines area. She joined the family business in 2018 and came to Clear Lake Bank & Trust as its Business Development Officer. Since her arrival, Maletta has been promoted to Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer in their Business Banking division. Maletta will be a fourth-generation family representative on the Clear Lake Bank & Trust Board of Directors.