Clay Class C: Handbuilding at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on April 5

MacNider Art Museum

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is partially funded by the city as well as fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions. 

Learn the basics of handbuilding with clay. All skill levels welcome. Clay and tools are an additional charge.  Tuesdays, March 15 to April 19, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Fee costs $75 for nonmembers and $65 for members.

