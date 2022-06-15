Classic Car Tour in Clear Lake and Forest City Friday - Sunday

The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club will be in the Clear Lake and Forest City area June 17-19. The Chapter is chartered under the international Studebaker Drivers Club and has been active since 1972. With members all over the state and beyond, they hold two tours a year and monthly meetings throughout the state. Studebaker vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s will be on this tour. The public is welcome to visit the members and their vehicles. The Saturday tour includes a drive from Clear Lake through Fertile and an afternoon display at Pilot Knob State Heritage Park in Forest City. They will be displayed at Heritage Park with the Oliver Hart-Parr Tractor National Summer Show. Anyone interested in Studebakers and the company's history is welcome to join the Chapter.