Spectators wave to the passing classic cars driving down North Shore Drive in front of the Surf Ballroom during a Clear Lake Auto Social Society Car Cruise.

The Clear Lake Auto Social Society (CLASS) Car Club is holding its annual two-day lakeside cruise and car show Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. Spectators are welcome to watch the parade of vehicles and visit the downtown car show, which hosts hundreds of unique classic and collectible trucks, luxury autos, and high performance vehicles. Visit www.classcarclub.com for more details.

Friday, August 3

3-5: 15 p.m. – Meet and greet Clear Lake High School bus barn (start point)

5:15 p.m. – Cruise around the lake ($10 fee per vehicle)

7:15 p.m. – Live music at Surf Ballroom: Flash Cadillac ($18 ticket)

Saturday, August 3

7:45 a.m. – Classification at Clear Lake High School ($20 fee)

8-11:30 a.m. – Registration at City Park

Noon-3 p.m. – Car show down town

3-4 p.m. – Awards ceremony

6 p.m. – Live music: Good Clean Fun

